Serious crash, Rangitikei Line, Newbury, Manawatu District

Emergency services are responding to a serious three-vehicle crash on Rangitikei Line, Newbury, Manawatu District.

Police were alerted around 6.40am.

Early indications are one person has received serious injuries and another minor injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at Hansens Line and Aranui Road.

Motorists are asked to take extra care in heavy traffic.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

