Serious crash, Auckland Central

Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash at the intersection of Victoria Street West and Queen Street.

Police received a report around 10:05pm that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a bus.

The pedestrian has sustained serious injuries.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place on Victoria Street West and Albert Street, and Queen Street and Durham Street.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

