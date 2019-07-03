Serious crash, Auckland Central
Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 8:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash at
the intersection of Victoria Street West and Queen
Street.
Police received a report around 10:05pm that a
pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a
bus.
The pedestrian has sustained serious injuries.
The
road is blocked and diversions are in place on Victoria
Street West and Albert Street, and Queen Street and Durham
Street.
The road is expected to be closed for some time
and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
The Serious
Crash Unit will examine the scene.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence
There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...
Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>