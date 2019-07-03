Cheaper public transport fares will mean $100s in savings

Phil Goff today announced a policy to reduce bus, train and ferry fares for all of Auckland’s school children in the next term of Council.

The policy will see a further reduction in child fares so that they are 50% of an adult fare.

“Reducing child fares is the best way to make public transport more affordable for young people all across Auckland,” said Phil Goff.

“The more we make public transport affordable for children and their families, the more they will use it.

If we get more school kids using buses, trains and ferries, particularly during rush hour school traffic, we will reduce congestion for everyone in the city.

“For a child traveling across two zones, over the year, the savings will be $114 and over three zones that will increase to $171 – and this is just on school travel. The savings will be more if they use public transport at other times too. This is really going to help families particularly where there is more than one child in the family.

“This policy, if implemented fully, will increase public transport patronage by about 355,000 trips a year.”

This initiative will sit along side the fare free weekends for under 16-year olds and the work Council is doing with Government on increasing affordability of public transport for those with a Community Services Card.

“This is another step forward that we are taking in making public transport more accessible and cheaper. That is all part of being an international city that caters to an ever-growing population,” said Mr Goff

The policy will cost $4.13 million dollars annually in increased opex and lost revenue.

