High fliers launch new careers – recruit graduation tomorrow

Seventy-eight new cops are graduating on Thursday at the Royal New Zealand Police College.

With over 30 different career options within police, these new cops are looking forward to varied and exciting careers.

One new cop who is no stranger to action and excitement on the job is Constable Michael Limbrick, who has been a Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) volunteer in Taupō.

During his four years volunteering he says winching in and out of helicopters has to rate as some of the more interesting experiences of his life.

“I’ve always enjoyed the quality of work and professionalism involved in being part of LandSAR, and this definitely triggered my interest in joining the Police.

"I love being part of a team that always strives to be the best they can be, which for me is now both LandSAR and the Police.”

Constable Limbrick is posted to Bay of Plenty District.

Another new cop who has flown to work by helicopter is Constable Matthew Price.

Before joining Police, Matthew was a firefighter with the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Some years ago he was deployed to fight bushfires in a world-heritage part of the Tasmanian bush where access to the area was by helicopter only.

He has also helped those in need in the Hawke’s Bay, battling large fires there in 2017.

Now, Matthew says his change of career will be about focusing on those in need in Whanganui, Central District, and on the police career he’s always wanted.

Constable Price will receive the Patron’s Award – for second top student – at the graduation ceremony.







Constable Violet Kimble has found adventure and excitement through skateboarding.

She competed as a professional skateboarder throughout her teens, travelling the world and showing off her gravity-defying jumps.

Violet grew up in the USA and moved to New Zealand six years ago.

She says her family and friends encouraged her to join Police, and perhaps it runs in the family as her father was a police officer in San Diego.

“I have been very blessed to have been welcomed into this country with open arms and I am even more honoured to have been given the opportunity to protect it,” says Violet.

“I was taught from a young age the value of hard work and community.

It’s now my turn to give back to the community that has welcomed me so kindly.”

Violet says she still has a passion for skateboarding, and nothing, not even training to be a police officer, is likely to stop her getting out on her board.

“I would love to be able to share my experiences and use my love for skateboarding as a way to connect with youths here in New Zealand.

Skateboarding is truly what changed my life, and I would love to share that opportunity with someone else.”

Ten members of Violet’s family – from California, Arizona and Australia – will celebrate with her at the Police College on Thursday, made extra special because it will be the 4th of July.

“As an American it is a very proud moment to share such a special day with my family and the rest of my whānau, Wing 327!”

Constable Kimble is posted to Auckland City.

Commissioner Mike Bush, other members of the Police Executive, Police Minister Hon Stuart Nash and wing patron Dr Lance O’Sullivan will also be present at the ceremony on Thursday 4 July.

Dr Lance O’Sullivan is a doctor of medicine (a general practitioner) in Northland.

He is a community leader and a medical innovator who aims to increase access to quality health care using digital technologies.

Lance wants to see our country lead the way in delivering innovative models of care that provide more care to more people of higher quality for less cost, resulting in a fairer society.

Awards

Minister’s Award recognising top student – Constable Jasper Collier, Waikato District

Patron’s Award, recognising second top student – Constable Matthew Price, Central District

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership – Constable David Burrows, Central District

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award – Constable Simon Joseph, Canterbury District

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award – Constable Paul Robinson, Wellington District

Firearms Award – Constable Jasper Collier, Waikato District

Deployment information

The new constables will have a one-week break before starting duties in their districts.

The wing is being dispersed as follows:

Northland – 6

Waitematā – 7

Auckland – 4

Counties Manukau – 9

Waikato – 9

Bay of Plenty – 7

Eastern – 4

Central – 10

Wellington – 8

Tasman – 1

Canterbury – 10

Southern – 3

Media

Media are welcome to attend the Graduation Parade which takes place at the Royal New Zealand Police College in Porirua.

The ceremony starts at 2.00pm on Thursday.

Any media wishing to attend the graduation should contact the Police Media Centre by 5pm Wednesday at media@police.govt.nz

