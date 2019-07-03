Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Youth Space celebrates Pacific cultures

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 10:09 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Youth Space at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō will celebrate Pacific cultures next week as the popular school holiday programme SPYFusion (South Pacific Youth Fusion) returns for its second year.

Horowhenua District Council Community Development Advisor Michelle Rogerson said SPYFusion aims to connect young people aged between 12 and 24 years with matua (elders) from the South Pacific community through cultural activities.

“It’s a cross-generational programme, with matua sharing their skills and knowledge with our young people and lots of connections being made. The kids will have a fantastic time learning weaving, lei making, tapa cloth printing, traditional games, dance, poetry, music, skits, swimming and Pacific cooking. There’s something different on every day,” she said.

The unique cultures of a variety of Pacific nations are represented, including Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Niue, Kiribati and Tuvalu.

The programme was organised by Fa’atili Foe Mo Le A’e (Pasifika for Tomorrow), with funding from Horowhenua District Council’s Community Development Grant. It runs from 9:30am to 3pm daily throughout the first week of the school holidays, from Monday 8 July to Friday 12 July.

A highlight of the week will be an umu (a traditional Samoan barbeque that uses hot stones to cook food) and cultural performance on Friday.

“People will be able to see how the umu is prepared and learn about traditional food preparation techniques, such as making coconut cream. And, of course, there will be a chance to sample the cooking afterwards!” said Ms Rogerson.



Cooking will begin at 9am, and the feast and cultural performance starts around 1pm.

SPYFusion will also offer young people the chance to hear from Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick, New Zealand’s youngest Member of Parliament. Ms Swarbrick will speak to young people about her experiences in politics at 1pm on Tuesday 9 July.

SPYFusion is part of an exciting two weeks at Youth Space, with the second week of the school holidays offering a 72-hour challenge for budding filmmakers to make their own short film and win some great prizes. For more information about the 72 Hour Film Challenge, visit www.facebook.com/YouthSpaceHorowhenua, email youth.space@lttm.org.nz, or drop by Youth Space and speak to Youth Space Coordinator Ashleigh Smilovitis.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...

Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>

 

Health Check: DHBs Report "Shows Funding, Population Woes"

The Auditor-General's latest report into DHBs points to years of underinvestment combined with an ageing and increasingly impoverished population, senior doctors' union head Ian Powell says. More>>

ALSO:

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

"Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga." More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Transformation Of Child Services Begins

Changes starting today will provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable children and young people with far greater help and support, Children’s Minister Tracey Martin says. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Rental Standards Kick In, For Some

Auckland Action Against Povery: These new standards will require to have a heater that can heat a living room to 18 degrees, ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ceiling and underfloor insulation... Housing New Zealand properties do not have to meet these requirements until 2023. More>>

ALSO:

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found. More>>

ALSO:

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 