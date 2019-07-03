Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Board Chair for Regenerate Christchurch

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 10:41 am
Press Release: Christchurch NZ

The Chair of ChristchurchNZ has been appointed to head the Regenerate Christchurch Board.

Dr Therese Arseneau is the new Board Chair of Regenerate Christchurch.

Dr Therese Arseneau will take over the role as Board Chair from Sue Sheldon, whose term expired on 30 June 2019.

Dr Arseneau has been chair of ChristchurchNZ Limited since 2016. She has extensive governance experience in New Zealand and overseas. She is also Chair of the Ara Institute of Canterbury Council and a Director of J Ballantyne Company Limited.

Acting Mayor Andrew Turner says Regenerate Christchurch has successfully completed its previous work programme, and is now moving into a new strategic phase as regeneration activities move towards full local leadership.

“Sue Sheldon took on the role of Board Chair at a pivotal time in the regeneration planning for the city and brought strong governance and leadership to the Board, together with clarity of direction.

“Significant pieces of work delivered during Ms Sheldon’s tenure include the Central City Momentum Advice, which has led to Council developing its central city action plan; the long term vision for Cathedral Square and advice on short-to-medium term regeneration of the area.

“The Draft Plan for the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor, which is currently with the Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, was also put together under Ms Sheldon’s leadership. She did an excellent job in ensuring our communities were part of the process and this will go down in history as one of the most inclusive and engaging parts of Christchurch’s recovery post-earthquake,’’ the Acting Mayor says.



“The work completed under Ms Sheldon’s leadership has placed Christchurch in a strong position.

“In the next phase, regeneration functions will transition to existing or new entities. Dr Arseneau has the right skills, knowledge and expertise to lead Regenerate Christchurch through this period. She is very experienced in leading organisational transition and will build on the excellent work started by Ms Sheldon,” the Acting Mayor says.

Under the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act, Christchurch City Council has the right to appoint the Chair of the Board and two Board members for the balance of Regenerate Christchurch’s statutory existence.

The Crown has also appointed two Board members. Manaia Cunningham has been reappointed and Hilary Walton has been appointed.

The two Council appointed members of the Board, through until June 2021, will be Jen Crawford and Bill Dwyer.

Ms Crawford is an existing Board member of Regenerate Christchurch and has 20 years national and international legal experience in project consenting and planning.

Mr Dwyer is a commercial lawyer and Chair of the Development Christchurch Limited’s Board. He is also on the Board of the Lyttelton Port Company and has previously served on the Regenerate Christchurch Board.

“The signal we are sending is clear. By appointing the chairs of the Council’s organisations that form part of the regeneration ecosystem, we are clearly expecting everyone to work closely together to achieve the best outcomes for Christchurch long term,” says the Acting Mayor.

