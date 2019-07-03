Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thames-Coromandel Council Taken to Court

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Hauraki Coromandel Climate Action

Thames-Coromandel Council Taken to Court Over Climate Declaration Decision-

Hauraki Coromandel Climate Action Inc (HCCA) has applied to the High Court for a judicial review of the decision of the Thames-Coromandel District Council (TCDC) not to sign the Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) climate change declaration . HCCA is seeking to have the decision declared unlawful and an order that it be quashed.

HCCA’s judicial review application contends that TCDC erred in law by failing to properly consider the Local Government Act, TCDC’s own policies relating to climate change and engagement with its communities, and the global consensus on human-caused climate change.

The application also contends that it is unreasonable for TCDC to decline to commit to ambitious plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions when there are significant predicted adverse effects from climate change for the Thames Coromandel District, New Zealand, and the planet.

HCCA chairperson Denis Tegg said predicted local impacts “include an increase in sea levels and the frequency of coastal flooding and erosion, greater risk of fire and drought, negative impacts on biodiversity and bio security, and oceanic impacts such as acidification in the Firth of Thames.” “In light of these potentially grave threats to our communities and the overwhelming global consensus on climate change, it is alarming and distressing that TCDC has not joined 65 other mayors and chairs and signed the LGNZ declaration” said Mr Tegg.



TCDC has not adopted a climate change emission reduction policy.

“The only material TCDC considered before making its decision was a short report from Mayor Sandra Goudie who was against signing the declaration” said Mr Tegg. “In preparing her report the Mayor failed to understand or did not accept the scientific consensus on the predicted impacts of human-caused climate change. The Mayor has made public statements to this effect .”

“It is highly unusual for councils to make significant decisions such as this without first considering thorough analysis from senior staff”. “The fact that the only material presented to TCDC was from the Mayor who had refused to say whether she agreed humans were causing climate change, gives us no confidence that robust lawful decision-making processes were followed.” Mr Tegg said.

ends


