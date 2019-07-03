Atawhai speed limit review happening soon

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council


3 July 2019


Mayor Rachel Reese is relieved at the news that the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has taken on board her repeated requests to review the speed limit on State Highway 6 at Atawhai.

“The announcement this week that the NZTA review of the speed limit on this section of road has moved up its work programme is fantastic news for our community.

“I have written to the NZTA Board, strongly advocating for this speed limit review. This has been backed up by a submission from the Regional Transport Committee in April when we heard the timeframe for the review was moved out. It’s reassuring that our pleas for action now have been heard and this review is now a priority,” Mayor Reese says.

At the recent Regional Transport Committee meeting, NZTA staff reported that work on the speed reduction is already underway. They will carry out a technical assessment, and an internal approval process follows that. Staff say they expect a consultation with the public about the change to happen within the next two months.

Mayor Reese says “This is a key road safety concern for our city and I’m pleased that we are now seeing some action that will help to make it safer for Atawhai residents and all road users.”

