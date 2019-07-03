Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hastings city parking meters to be replaced

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council


Hastings city parking meters to be replaced

New parking technology is coming to Hastings with the Hastings District Council decision to replace the city’s single-bay lollipop parking meters with new “pay by plate” parking machines.

a parking meter

The ageing single-bay lollipop parking meters are beginning to fail and need to be replaced.

The change comes about due to the age of the existing parking meters, which were installed in 1996/97. These are well past their life expectancy and beginning to fail, and their mechanical inserts are no longer being produced.

After examining a number of options it was recommended to go with pay by plate terminals, which are efficient and less expensive to operate than single-bay meters, and also offer multiple payment options – coin, paywave and credit card.

This will see 508 single head meters and nine pay-and-display machines replaced with about 74 pay by plate machines.

With these machines, users put their vehicle registration number into the machine, and the parking rates would be unchanged from current levels.

The new machines will service about 10 car parking spaces compared to the single-bay lollipop meters and will reduce street clutter, thus enhancing the street appeal of the city centre.



There is also flexibility in the system to make parking free of charge for city events or days of significance should that be desired.

The Hastings City Business Association was included in earlier discussions about the future of the parking meters, and it supports the initiative.

Hastings councillor and Business Association board advisor Wendy Schollum said both organisations wanted to support the development and vitality of the Hastings city centre.

“Providing on and off-street parking that will enhance the area for both our retailers and shoppers will assist with this, and the ability to have free parking for certain occasions was welcomed by the Business Association.

“This new technology will also enable us to gather accurate data about parking patterns so we can ensure we have carparks in the right places and have the ability to expand in the future.”

The new meters will cost $540,000 to be sourced from the parking meter replacement reserve fund, and the work will go out to tender shortly.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...

Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>

 

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

Health Check: DHBs Report "Shows Funding, Population Woes"

The Auditor-General's latest report into DHBs points to years of underinvestment combined with an ageing and increasingly impoverished population, senior doctors' union head Ian Powell says. More>>

ALSO:

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

"Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga." More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Transformation Of Child Services Begins

Changes starting today will provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable children and young people with far greater help and support, Children’s Minister Tracey Martin says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 