Media Release

Call for 2019 Mayoral Conservation Awards entries

Do you know heroes who go above and beyond to protect our environment?

Or are you involved in such heroic work yourself?

Nominations for the Mayoral Conservation Awards are now open.

The awards recognise the remarkable conservation efforts made by mana whenua, communities, households, landowners, youth and schools across the Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland region, to care for and restore our city’s environment.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says it’s inspiring to see the work being done for the environment by volunteers across Auckland.

“These awards recognise the unsung heroes who are working hard to protect and improve our environment,” he says.

“Volunteers and community groups play a critical conservation role across the region—restoring streams, trapping pests, planting trees and more.”

If you know of, or are involved in conservation work being driven by extraordinary communities, groups or individuals check out the nomination pack here. Nominations are open until Wednesday 14 August.

There are six award categories:

Innovation

• Recognising projects that have used creativity and initiative, and/or developed or refined techniques, methods or systems that meet or exceed best practice, to achieve positive results in their restoration work.







Collaboration

• Recognising a project that has actively involved or mentored others in their neighbourhood, landscape or network to achieve wider-scale outcomes.

Restoration

• A combination of 2018’s ‘restore and ‘eradicate’ categories, this category recognises work done to: restore, connect or create ecosystems; and/or manage native species to increase their populations and/or distribution in the region; and/or control invasive plants, animals or pathogens.

Schools

• Recognising a school (including kura kaupapa and early childhood facility) who use an authentic learning approach to enable and empower students to take conservation action in their community.

Youth

• This new category, recognises a young individual (under 25 years old) who has shown outstanding leadership to achieve positive conservation outcomes.

Individual

• Recognising outstanding leadership and achievement by an individual to achieve positive conservation outcomes in the Auckland region.

Enquiries to: pestfree@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz

This year, the awards ceremony will take place during Conservation Week, on Thursday 19th September.

Editors notes

2018 Winners

For inspiration, check out stories about the 2018 category winners and the amazing work they’ve been up to.

• Winner of the Innovation Award: eCoTrack

• Winner of the Collaboration Award: Kaipatiki Project nursery

• Winner of the Restoration Award: Matuku Link

• Winner of the Schools Award: The CatchIT Schools Project

• Winner of the Individual Award: Frazer Dale

• Winner of the Eradication Award: Windy Hill Sanctuary (category now combined with Restoration)





