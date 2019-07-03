Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Call for 2019 Mayoral Conservation Awards entries

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Media Release

Call for 2019 Mayoral Conservation Awards entries

Do you know heroes who go above and beyond to protect our environment?

Or are you involved in such heroic work yourself?

Nominations for the Mayoral Conservation Awards are now open.

The awards recognise the remarkable conservation efforts made by mana whenua, communities, households, landowners, youth and schools across the Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland region, to care for and restore our city’s environment.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says it’s inspiring to see the work being done for the environment by volunteers across Auckland.

“These awards recognise the unsung heroes who are working hard to protect and improve our environment,” he says.

“Volunteers and community groups play a critical conservation role across the region—restoring streams, trapping pests, planting trees and more.”

If you know of, or are involved in conservation work being driven by extraordinary communities, groups or individuals check out the nomination pack here. Nominations are open until Wednesday 14 August.

There are six award categories:

Innovation

• Recognising projects that have used creativity and initiative, and/or developed or refined techniques, methods or systems that meet or exceed best practice, to achieve positive results in their restoration work.



Collaboration

• Recognising a project that has actively involved or mentored others in their neighbourhood, landscape or network to achieve wider-scale outcomes.

Restoration

• A combination of 2018’s ‘restore and ‘eradicate’ categories, this category recognises work done to: restore, connect or create ecosystems; and/or manage native species to increase their populations and/or distribution in the region; and/or control invasive plants, animals or pathogens.

Schools

• Recognising a school (including kura kaupapa and early childhood facility) who use an authentic learning approach to enable and empower students to take conservation action in their community.

Youth

• This new category, recognises a young individual (under 25 years old) who has shown outstanding leadership to achieve positive conservation outcomes.

Individual

• Recognising outstanding leadership and achievement by an individual to achieve positive conservation outcomes in the Auckland region.

Enquiries to: pestfree@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz

This year, the awards ceremony will take place during Conservation Week, on Thursday 19th September.

END

Editors notes

2018 Winners

For inspiration, check out stories about the 2018 category winners and the amazing work they’ve been up to.

• Winner of the Innovation Award: eCoTrack

• Winner of the Collaboration Award: Kaipatiki Project nursery

• Winner of the Restoration Award: Matuku Link

• Winner of the Schools Award: The CatchIT Schools Project

• Winner of the Individual Award: Frazer Dale

• Winner of the Eradication Award: Windy Hill Sanctuary (category now combined with Restoration)


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...

Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>

 

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

Health Check: DHBs Report "Shows Funding, Population Woes"

The Auditor-General's latest report into DHBs points to years of underinvestment combined with an ageing and increasingly impoverished population, senior doctors' union head Ian Powell says. More>>

ALSO:

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

"Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga." More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Transformation Of Child Services Begins

Changes starting today will provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable children and young people with far greater help and support, Children’s Minister Tracey Martin says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 