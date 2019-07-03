Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Transport chaos wake-up call over infrastructure

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Wellington Chamber Of Commerce

Transport chaos wake-up call to Government over infrastructure

Today’s transport chaos in Wellington is yet another wake-up call to the Government and the councils that our infrastructure is very fragile and urgently needs more investment, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"Today’s derailment, which has affected 20,000 commuters on rail and jammed a similar number on the roads, is further evidence that we don’t have enough resilience in our transport infrastructure.

"We are stuck with narrow corridors thanks to being squeezed between the hills and the sea, so our infrastructure must be resilient to all eventualities.

"It is clearly far from that.

"We have a limited number of roads and rail lines, and when something happens to them then this sort of chaos is the result.

"It’s crazy that in the 21st century our capital city has to put up with this.

"It’s all about resilience. We need more investment put into roading and rail and buses and the corridors they use, and we need it now.

"The real problem is that the Government has deferred solutions till well into the future.

"Let’s Get Wellington Moving and the Petone to Grenada link are prime examples of this.

"Businesses and the public made it very clear what they needed and expected from the Let’s Get Wellington Moving project, but they’re not getting the big parts of it for many, many years.

"We need the two tunnels and the grade separation at the Basin as soon as possible, not in 20 or 30 years.

"The Petone to Grenada link would have made a big difference today but that’s been put on hold till the end of next decade, so that part of the transport network remains vulnerable, as we also saw earlier this year with a slip on Highway 2.

"The rail corridor is clearly also inadequate and needs more serious investment to make it more resilient.

"The Government needs to open its eyes to what’s happening in its own back yard and get on and make these fixes."

ENDS




© Scoop Media

Find more from Wellington Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...

Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>

 

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

Health Check: DHBs Report "Shows Funding, Population Woes"

The Auditor-General's latest report into DHBs points to years of underinvestment combined with an ageing and increasingly impoverished population, senior doctors' union head Ian Powell says. More>>

ALSO:

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

"Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga." More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Transformation Of Child Services Begins

Changes starting today will provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable children and young people with far greater help and support, Children’s Minister Tracey Martin says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 