PGF to bolster Kāpiti economy

The Kāpiti Coast District Council welcomes the news that two Kāpiti businesses have been successful in securing funding from the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund.

Otaki-based Omeo Technology and Kapiti Island’s Waiorua Lodge Limited have both received funding which will help boost the District’s economy and create local employment opportunities. The Council also received funding to help fund a Provincial Growth Fund Programme Manager.

Mayor K Gurunathan says it’s great to see these applications successfully progress through the funding process.

“Omeo Technologies and Waiorua Lodge are fine examples of the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit we have here in Kāpiti and, with the support of the Provincial Growth Fund, we look forward to seeing these businesses go from strength to strength.

“As a small provincial economy within the Wellington region, the Provincial Growth Fund is an important opportunity for the District and we are grateful for the ongoing support Kāpiti has received from the Provincial Development Unit.

“The funding we received today to help fund a Provincial Growth Fund Programme Manager will significantly strengthen the Council’s ability to support the community with their applications.

“We are excited at the prospect of being able to work collaboratively with central government to further develop our district, create sustainable employment and bolster our district’s economy. What’s good for Kāpiti is good for the Wellington region,” says the Mayor.











© Scoop Media

