TAIC opens inquiry into freight train derailment
Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Transport Accident Investigation Commission
TAIC opens inquiry into freight train derailment at
Wellington
The Transport Accident Investigation
Commission has opened an inquiry into the derailment of a
freight train at Wellington on Tuesday 2 July 2019.
Circumstances reported to date are that the loaded train
was travelling out of the Wellington Rail yard when it
derailed at the junction between the yard and the North
Island Main Trunk line.
Four wagons are reported to
have derailed. There were no reports of injuries.
The
Commission has appointed a team of investigators, and they
have been working at the scene of the accident today.
The Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the
circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are
likely to have - significant implications for transport
safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make
findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.
