TAIC opens inquiry into freight train derailment at Wellington





The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an inquiry into the derailment of a freight train at Wellington on Tuesday 2 July 2019.

Circumstances reported to date are that the loaded train was travelling out of the Wellington Rail yard when it derailed at the junction between the yard and the North Island Main Trunk line.

Four wagons are reported to have derailed. There were no reports of injuries.

The Commission has appointed a team of investigators, and they have been working at the scene of the accident today.

The Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

