New Trustee Appointment for Otago Community Trust

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Otago Community Trust


Otago Community Trust is pleased to announce that South Otago based Bridget Tweed has been appointed as a new trustee to the Trust.

Trustees who serve on the Otago Community Trust are appointed by the Associate Minister of Finance. They are selected for their professional or community-based experience and must live within the Trust's region.

Mrs Tweed will start in her new term from 1 July, the appointment is for an initial term of four years ending on 31 May 2023.

Otago Community Trust chair Ross McRobie welcomed the new appointment.

Bridget’s appointment comes after a small absence of a South Otago based representative on the Trust, with our previous South Otago trustee Stephen Kornyei retiring in July of last year, McRobie said.

“We are delighted to have Bridget on board, and we look forward to her contribution. As a Trust representing Otago we feel it is vitally important to ensure we have balanced representation from all areas of our region”.

Originally from Southland, Mrs Tweed is currently the Otago Area Manager for FMG based in Balclutha and is the chair of Clutha Development.

The Trust also received confirmation that current chair Ross McRobie has been appointed for a further year as a trustee of Otago Community Trust and will remain as the Trust chair for this duration.

Otago Community Trust, chief executive Barbara Bridger said the Trust looks forward to the skills and knowledge Bridget will bring, and the contribution she will make.

“We are equally pleased to have Ross reappointed for a further year and the continuity that ensures for our board and team,” Bridger said.



About the New Trustee

South Otago based trustee Bridget spent her early years in Southland growing up on a sheep, beef and deer farm. Bridget has always had a strong affiliation to the agricultural sector and now resides on a farm in Waitahuna with her husband Luke and their four small children, Isla, Millie, Ava and George.

Bridget has a degree in Bachelor of Commerce (Agriculture) from Lincoln University and has worked in various rural businesses where she has gained experience in rural finance, marketing and product management. Bridget is currently the Otago Area Manager for FMG, based in Balclutha and is the Chairperson of Clutha Development which is the economic development agency, as well as the Regional Tourism Organisation for the Clutha District.

Living, working and raising her family in the Clutha region, Bridget is passionate about the region’s future. Bridget understands the importance of working together to achieve a strong sense of community.

Bridget sees being part of the Otago Community Trust Board as a real privilege. She is excited by the opportunity to help represent the interests of South Otago charitable, cultural and recreational groups.

Otago Community Trust Trustees
Ross McRobie Central Otago Chair
John Wilson Central Otago Deputy Chair
Kate Hazlett Central Otago
Gina Huakau Dunedin
Pip Laufiso Dunedin
Malcolm Wong Dunedin
Haley van Leeuwen Dunedin
Diccon Sim Dunedin
Barb Long Dunedin
Kevin Malcolm North Otago
Bridget Tweed South Otago


