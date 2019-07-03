Manawatū Health and Wellbeing group established

A new Manawatū Health and Wellbeing group has been set up to promote the aims of the Manawatū Health and Wellbeing Plan 2018 – 2023. It’s a diverse group with representatives from local communities and organisations. It will create a key link between health and wellbeing service providers and the community.

The Manawatū Health and Wellbeing Group will:

• monitor the progress of Manawatū Health and Wellbeing Plan;

• provide a link between health and social service providers, the Council, iwi and the communities of the Manawatū District to aid communication flow in both directions;

• provide a community voice in feedback to MidCentral DHB, service providers and the Council about initiatives that might improve health and wellbeing;

• advocate for positive change on issues that impact on people’s health and wellbeing.

The group membership includes: Shane Casey and Janine Hawthorn (Manawatū District Council); Debbie Davies and Angela Rainham (MidCentral DHB); Dennis Emery (Ngā Kaitiaki o Ngāti Kauwhata); Aroha Peakman-Walker (Ministry of Social Development) and Nicky Hart (Feilding Health Care). The group also includes appointed members to represent service providers, non-government organisations and the community. These appointed members are: Sue Hurn (Supportlinks); Ann Williamson (Manchester House Social Services); Alex Short (Manawatu Youth Ambassadors); Ellen Witt (Multicultural Group); Mike Stone, Ross Darragh, Kayla Hawkins and Alison Short (community representatives).







The group includes local Iwi, community and social services representatives to ensure their perspectives are included and advocated for.

There are many providers working hard to deliver effective health and social services in the Manawatū area. The group’s aim is to continue to support these providers, offer some direction in development of services, and ensure that community needs are heard and considered.

The local Council, as a key member of the group, will ensure representation of the community needs are reflected in their planning and infrastructure development.

The group will meet on a quarterly basis and bring regular communication to the community about health and wellbeing issues. The forum will not discuss complaints about services.





© Scoop Media

