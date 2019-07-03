Arrested Te Puke resident to appear in court

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner:

A 21-year-old Te Puke resident will be appearing in Tauranga District Court on 19 July following an investigation into the death of a 56-year-old man in a Te Puke park on 11 May 2019.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said the man had been charged with reckless driving causing death.

Senior Sergeant Turner would like to acknowledge the assistance provided by the Te Puke public and business community in resolving the matter.











