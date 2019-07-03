Arrested Te Puke resident to appear in court
Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 4:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner:
A
21-year-old Te Puke resident will be appearing in Tauranga
District Court on 19 July following an investigation into
the death of a 56-year-old man in a Te Puke park on 11 May
2019.
Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said the man
had been charged with reckless driving causing
death.
Senior Sergeant Turner would like to acknowledge
the assistance provided by the Te Puke public and business
community in resolving the matter.
