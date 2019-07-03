Missing 79-year-old Lower Hutt man
Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 8:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Missing 79-year-old Lower Hutt man"
Police are
urgently seeking sightings of missing Lower Hutt man Donald
Paterson.
Donald, 79, was last seen at his home near
Waterloo Station, Lower Hutt, yesterday morning.
He is
approximately 200cm tall, of thin build, with grey/white
hair and a moustache.
He may be wearing blue sweat pants,
a black jacket, and dark sandals.
Police believe he may be
travelling on foot in the area, or may possibly have
travelled away from the Waterloo Station area on public
transport.
Donald’s family and Police have concerns for
his welfare, and ask anyone who may have seen him or has
information about his whereabouts to get in touch with
Wellington Police on 04 381
2000.
