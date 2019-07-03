Missing 79-year-old Lower Hutt man

Police are urgently seeking sightings of missing Lower Hutt man Donald Paterson.

Donald, 79, was last seen at his home near Waterloo Station, Lower Hutt, yesterday morning.

He is approximately 200cm tall, of thin build, with grey/white hair and a moustache.

He may be wearing blue sweat pants, a black jacket, and dark sandals.

Police believe he may be travelling on foot in the area, or may possibly have travelled away from the Waterloo Station area on public transport.

Donald’s family and Police have concerns for his welfare, and ask anyone who may have seen him or has information about his whereabouts to get in touch with Wellington Police on 04 381 2000.

