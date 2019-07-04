Serious crash, Kaipara Flats
Thursday, 4 July 2019, 8:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash in Kaipara Flats,
Auckland.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on Woodcocks
Road about 3.30am.
One person has sustained critical
injuries, four minor injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has
been notified.
Police are urging motorists to drive with
care due to heavy rain warnings in the
area.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence
There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...
Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>