Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Intelligence boost lets Tim understand you better

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 8:37 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District Council’s customer service chatbot ‘Tim’ has gained some intelligence, but needs your help to better understand what you’re asking.

The chatbot, which Timaru was the first council in the country to adopt, has been upgraded with technology called ‘Natural Language Processing’ which enables people to ask questions in their own words, rather than just clicking through a menu of options.

Timaru residents can help train the Artificial Intelligence that powers Tim, just by asking their queries and using the feedback buttons to indicate if Tim’s response was helpful or not.

Timaru District Council Customer Services Manager Grant Hamel said that we need the community’s help to ensure that Tim better meets the needs of our customers.

“Staff and a small number of testers have been putting Tim through its paces the past few months. The more questions Tim gets, and the more feedback he receives if he has understood or misunderstood things helps grow his understanding of the specific needs of people in Timaru,” he said.

“When you think about the wide range of things the council does, then the even larger number of ways you can ask for the same thing you can see that it’s a big challenge.

“Behind the scenes we are monitoring the feedback, tuning the AI, improving Tim’s responses, and adding additional information where Tim is being asked questions that he currently can’t answer.

“It’s a challenge worth undertaking though, once Tim knows how to interact with our consumers using text input, it’s a major step on the path to bringing him into the voice assistant ecosystem.



“One day in the future you could be asking Siri what colour bins to put out or Alexa when your dog registration is due, all of which would be handled by Tim. The further we integrate our systems in future you could be asking your phone to renew your library books or find out how much your rates bill is.”

Since launch, Tim in his basic form has handled more than 21,000 enquiries, enabling people to better access information on the website and freeing up customer services staff for more complex enquiries.

“Many customers like to get the answers they need for themselves, without making a phone call or a trip to a customer service centre,” said Grant.

“And Tim can handle multiple conversations at once, so there’s no queue for attention. And he doesn’t go home at the end of the day - he’s there to help 24/7.”

The chatbot project has required input from every area of council, and especially close collaboration between the Council’s Customer Services and IT Departments, according to Symon Leggett, Council’s Group Manager People & Digital. “It’s also innovative for local government in New Zealand, and we believe internationally.”

“In addition to improving service to customers, we’re targeting operational efficiencies and learning what we can from a small scale introduction of AI,” says Symon.

“In future, Tim could also have a valuable role internally, helping council staff access information faster. And potentially we could introduce some functionality, such as booking building inspections or reporting an issue.”

“But for now, we’re asking Timaru to help us train our AI powered Tim, so he gets smarter and more useful over time.”

The technologies powering Tim are Google’s Dialogflow AI service, and council’s existing web management platform Squiz Matrix.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...

Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>

 

Lines To Reopen: Derailment Stops Trains In And Out Of Wellington

Eight sets of points (which allow trains to switch tracks) and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard. The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm. More>>

ALSO:

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

ALSO:

Health Check: DHBs Report "Shows Funding, Population Woes"

The Auditor-General's latest report into DHBs points to years of underinvestment combined with an ageing and increasingly impoverished population, senior doctors' union head Ian Powell says. More>>

ALSO:

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

"Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga." More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 