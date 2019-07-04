Letitia O’Dwyerto stand for Capital & Coast DHB elections



Letitia O’Dwyer, from the Rangotai electorate area in Wellington, announces today that she intends to stand for the Capital & Coast District Health Board (CCDHB) elections 2019.

Elections are held every three years, with voting taking place 20 September to 12 October 2019. The Board of Capital & Coast District Health Board is the body which runs Wellington Regional Hospital, Wellington Children’s Hospital, Kapiti Health Centre, Kenepuru Community Hospital, Porirua and offers other health services to the community around the Wellington region.

The board of Capital & Coast District Health Board (CCDHB) is responsible for governance of the DHB, setting its strategic direction and monitoring progress. Boards of DHBs have up to 11 members, seven of which are elected every three years during the local body elections. The Minister appoints up to an additional four members and the board’s chair and deputy chair.

Letitia O’Dwyer is the Chief Executive of Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ and has spent a 25 year career in the health sector, she is set to stand as an Independent candidate.

“My experience has made me acutely aware of the management issues faced by medical professionals; nurses, doctors, specialists and management. The challenges faced are very real – for me it’s about embracing them and looking at innovative ways to make real change in improving health care outcomes,” comments Letitia.

“I am passionate about improving the quality of healthcare in our region and our country. I want to be a part of the next generation of improvements and contribute to system developments; such as shortening waiting times, improving access to diagnostics, improving connection to community support groups and putting our most vulnerable patients front of mind,” adds Letitia.







Letitia is experienced in dealing with ministers, having worked with both Māori and Pacific groups to better understand sensitive cultural health needs. She firmly believes in looking at the big picture, while appreciating the local and regional issues right here in Wellington.

Letitia adds: “Wellington has a growing and changing population and has a leading referral hospital which is important to consider, with patients referred from some smaller regional health care centres to Wellington Hospital for specialist care.”

Other issues top of mind for Letitia include mental health, aged care and improved care for babies and children.

Letitia concludes: “As a working mother myself I know a lot about navigating the challenges that arise from competing priorities. I feel strongly that considering new and innovative ways of thinking is important, with a long-term strategic view, this will enable improved outcomes for all.”

To find out more information about the Capital & Coast District Health Board visit www.ccdhb.org.nz Voting period is 20 September – 12 October.



