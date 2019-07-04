Police release Gore aggravated robbery photos

Statement to be attributed to Detective Sergeant Scott MacKenzie, Gore Police

Police have now released photos of the offender who robbed the Traffers Bar in Gore at around 8.45pm on Sunday 30 June.

The man entered the Hokonui Drive premises armed with a knife and demanded cash from the bar manager.

Unable to access the till, he fled from the scene on foot.

The offender was wearing a:

· black long-sleeved hoodie

· black baseball-style cap

· black knee-length ‘Puma’ brand shorts

· red bandana with white spots

· purple socks with black spots

He was also carrying a black 'Countdown' brand material shopping bag.

Detective Sergeant Scott MacKenzie says Police are hoping the release of these photos will lead to the identification of the offender.

"If you recognise this person or the items of clothing he is wearing then we urge you to contact us."

Anyone with information can contact Gore Police on 03 208 4103 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also view this release, including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-release-gore-aggravated-robbery-photos



© Scoop Media

