Moves to reduce shrinking carbon footprint even further

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Capital and Coast District Health Board

4 July 2019


Ongoing sustainability efforts to reduce carbon emissions by nearly 1000 tonnes annually since 2013 have seen Capital & Coast DHB receive a Certified Emissions Measurement and Reduction Scheme (CEMARS) programme certificate.

Created by Enviro-Mark Solutions, a subsidiary of Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research, CEMARS accreditation gives agencies the tools and resources to better manage and reduce carbon emissions. CEMARS-accredited agencies include Auckland, Counties-Manukau, and Hawkes Bay DHBs.

“Our work to create energy savings and reduce our carbon footprint began in 2013 and included upgrading heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, and switching to LED lighting,” said Sustainability Manager Valentino Luna Hernandez.

“This enabled us to create energy savings of up to 10 percent, and cut carbon emissions by 980 tonnes, each year – reducing our emissions to 19,660 tonnes each year across our hospitals.”

To obtain CEMARS accreditation, the DHB had to measure and verify all the emissions it is directly responsible for and set out a plan to reduce them further going forward. Enviro-Mark also completed its own independent audit of the DHB’s emissions.

“Now that we’re accredited, we have the software and tools to accurately measure and manage our carbon emissions. Being able to accurately record the impact of these changes on our carbon emissions and on our cost savings is hugely beneficial.

“We’re committed to reducing our impact on the environment and now have a comprehensive plan to measure, manage and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. We are very proud to be CEMARS-certified and to be continuing our journey to being more environmentally sustainable.”

ends



