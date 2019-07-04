Missing man, Matua, Tauranga

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate Brian Davies who has been reported missing from Matua, Tauranga.

Police and Brian’s family have concerns for his welfare.

Brian, 85, was last seen yesterday, Wednesday 4 July, around 11.45am in Matua.

He may be in the Tauranga central area and likely to be driving a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla.

Anyone who has seen Brian is asked to contact Police on 105.

