Missing man, Matua, Tauranga
Thursday, 4 July 2019, 12:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate Brian
Davies who has been reported missing from Matua,
Tauranga.
Police and Brian’s family have concerns for
his welfare.
Brian, 85, was last seen yesterday, Wednesday
4 July, around 11.45am in Matua.
He may be in the Tauranga
central area and likely to be driving a 2016 silver Toyota
Corolla.
Anyone who has seen Brian is asked to contact
Police on
105.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies
Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.
While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>