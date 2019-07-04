Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding boost for Regional Sport & Health Facility

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 1:29 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust

Funding boost for Regional Sport & Health Facility

4 July 2019

The Lottery Grants Board has pledged its support for the region’s new EIT Institute of Sport & Health in the form of a $3m grant from its Significant Projects Fund – a contribution that will play a key role in enabling the next stages of development to get underway sooner rather than later.

Owned and operated by the Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust (HBCFCT), the region’s new world-class facility forms part of an ambitious vision to help transform the lives of people in Hawke’s Bay.

Trust Chair, Sir Graeme Avery is thrilled with the grant, hailing it a significant breakthrough in the project.

“On opening, this facility will be only partially complete and in order to deliver on our vision of transformational changes in health and sport throughout the region there is a lot more work to be done.

“Though the doors aren’t yet officially open, we are maxed out in terms of space and resource, so this grant, which will go towards developing the planned sports wing, will have a tremendously positive impact.”

By extending the PAK’nSAVE Hastings Indoor Sports Centre, including sports performance gym, athletics facilities and sports courts, as well as the Royston Hospital Health & Fitness Gym, the Trust will be able to grow its offerings and reach more people across the region.

In notifying the Trust of the successful funding application, the Lottery Significant Projects Committee acknowledged its strong support for the project, saying it was well aligned with its funding criteria and priorities.



Supporting projects that stand to help make communities stronger is a Lottery Grants Board key outcome, and this is certainly a project aspiring to do just that according to Sir Graeme.

“We were one of only eight projects that received this funding throughout New Zealand, including the Hastings Municipal Building for seismic strengthening.

“We really believe the work we are doing will make a huge difference in people’s lives and in awarding us this grant, the Lottery Grant Board evidently share in our vision – which is something we are very grateful for.”

He said although this is another big step forward, it’s not the end of the journey.

Further funds are required to continue developing the project, and the Trust is actively engaging with potential supporters, to discuss a range of exciting naming rights partnerships still on offer.

“Whenever people walk through the facility, they can’t help but be inspired,” said Sir Graeme.

“We will continue working to inspire more potential supporters so we can forge on ahead and deliver on our vision for the people of Hawke’s Bay.”

Located at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park, the EIT Institute of Sport & Health opens on Monday 8 July, ready for use by the people of Hawke’s Bay.

Facilities include the indoor sports centre, a community health & fitness gym, dedicated sport & health clinic, teaching, research and conference facilities, and a café.

“A variety of programmes already being delivered to schools, clubs and communities from Wairoa in the north to Waipukurau in the south are having a noticeable impact on people’s lives,” says Sir Graeme.

“We want to build on this and to do so it is critical that we raise the funds to complete the next stages of the plan as soon as possible.”

Further support for the full development of the main building and the Accommodation Hostel is still required. An additional Health Wing is also planned and support for that is currently being sought.

ENDS


