2019 Community Awards

04/07/2019

2019 Community Awards

The Hurunui District Council would like to congratulate the recipients of this year’s Hurunui Community Awards, including those who received community service awards and those who received heritage and environmental funding.

The recipients were presented with their awards on Wednesday 03 July at a ceremony officiated by Mayor Winton Dalley in the Omihi Hall.

The annual awards are presented to members of the community in recognition of hard work and exceptional service. Nominations are sought on an annual basis, mid-year, via advertising.

Mayor Winton Dalley stressed the value of community and volunteers while officiating at the ceremony.

“We find that, without exception, recipients of these awards are very humble, not seeing themselves as doing anything special” he said. “But we distribute these awards based on exceptional community service. We strongly believe our communities are all the richer for the hard work, kindness and dedication of tonight’s recipients”.

“The amazing personal contributions they have made are an inspiration to us all”.

Community Service Awards:

• Dick and Liz Davison, Amuri

• Michael Malthus, Hanmer Springs

• Mairi and Hamish Hartnell, Hawarden and Waikari

• Charles Wiffen, Cheviot

• Pastors John and Rae Graham, Waipara

• Robbie Bruerton, Amberley

Hurunui Heritage Fund:

• Sharon Earl, Amberley, $2500

- For the replacement of incorrect windows in a 1864 cottage, with original styled, high performance windows







MainPower Hurunui Environment Fund:

• Craig Palmer, $2000

- For the restoration of seven hectares of native bush

• Mat Donaldson and Astra Haydon, $3000

- For the restoration of native species and habitat near the Waipara River

• Mount Lyford Association, $2000

- To assist with the control of wilding Conifers

• Waipara School, $1031.55

- To monitor and remove unwanted predators and restore the habitat in the Waipara School grounds and backyards of school families

• Waipara Environmental Trapping Association, $1961

- For predator trapping in Tiromoana Reserve, Mount Cass, plus training and a trap library



Hurunui Youth Awards:



• Youth Volunteer Award, Bradley White

• Volunteering for Youth Award, Brendon Ferguson

• The Mayor’s Outstanding Youth Leadership Award, Bradley White





