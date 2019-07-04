Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Muppet Monster For Christchurch Audiences These Holidays

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 2:08 pm
Press Release: The Palms

July 2019

A reliable crowd favourite, the puppet show, is returning to The Palms Shopping Centre on the first weekend of the July school holidays. Puppeteer and popular Newstalk ZB radio host Chris Lynch will bring his puppets to The Palms for four exclusive shows: three general puppet shows at 2pm from Saturday to Monday, and one special, quieter sensory show at 9am on Sunday.

Chris has a passion for puppets and has conducted multiple puppet shows, including performing Disney’s first official Muppet character for New Zealand audiences. This year he has updated his puppet collection and kids will get a chance to meet Christchurch's very own friendly monster named Canty.

Chris says, “Puppet shows are always my favourite, not only because I get to showcase my puppets but because I get to experience first-hand the happiness they bring to the children. This year will be special because Canty will make her first debut in front of the crowds, and what better place to do it than at The Palms.”

There will be a special sensory show on Sunday to make the puppet show accessible to kids with sensory disorders. Sensory shows are designed to reduce noise and make the experience as soothing as possible for kids who are extra-sensitive to environmental stimuli. The sensory puppet show will take place at 9am before the centre opens, with extra staff and plenty of blankets and cushions for a soothing experience. There will also be a chance for one-on-one interaction with Chris Lynch.



Hayley Earle, Marketing Manager at The Palms Shopping Centre, says, “The Palms has hosted this puppet show for several years, and every year the crowds get bigger and bigger. Last year we had hundreds of kids and their parents attending the show, and I think what makes them so successful is the interaction aspect. Chris always makes an effort to go down into the crowds, interact with the kids and give them hugs, essentially bringing the puppets to life. Even with the sensory shows, we notice that the kids are willing to participate and engage with the puppets.”

The Palms has hosted multiple sensory activities in the past; Ms Earle says, “As a centre, we are here to bring the community together, whatever our differences. Whether it’s accessibility or sensitivity, at The Palms we are always trying our best to make sure that every engagement our customers have with the centre is meaningful, accommodating and comfortable.”

What: Furry Friendly Monsters of Canterbury performed by Chris Lynch

Where: The Palms Shopping Centre

When: Saturday 6 July to Monday 8 July at 2pm for general audiences; the Sunday show at 9am is the sensory puppet show; for more information, visit The Palms website.

ends

