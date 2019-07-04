Police remind drivers to put their phones down

Police were shocked and disappointed by the number of motorists using cell phones while driving during a road safety operation in Wellington yesterday, Wednesday 3 June.

In total 78 drivers were issued infringement notices during the two hour operation at the intersection of Taranaki Street and Buckle Street between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

Seventy five motorists received infringements for using cell phones while behind the wheel.

“It is quite unbelievable and I am shocked by this," says Sergeant Laurence Vautier, Wellington Road Police supervisor.

“Drivers were found to be browsing social media and texting.

"Using a cell phone while driving for any reason is a major distraction, nothing on your phone is worth risking your life or someone else's life."

Three other motorists received infringement notices for driving while not wearing a seatbelt.

“We are at a loss to understand why people aren't wearing their seatbelts,” says Sergeant Vautier.

“Seatbelts reduce the risk of death by 60 per cent in the front seat and 44 per cent for back seat passengers - seat belts save lives, it’s that simple.”

Police would also like to remind motorists to drive to the conditions.

“The risks of driving distracted and without a seatbelt are multiplied by poor driving conditions.

“At this time of year roads are slippery and visibility is reduced, drivers must take extra care.

"Operations like these aren't just about enforcement; it’s also about having the conversation that dangerous driving just isn’t worth the risk.”

ENDS







