Pop up Arts Festival to Bring Warmth to Central City

Glitterbox Pursuits is proud to present, with the support of the Christchurch City Council and Christchurch Central Business Association, Winter Wander, a pop-up arts festival in the central city!

From 3 - 11 August, a variety of businesses in and around Cashel Mall will be hosting art works, installations and more! Vacant spaces will come to life with temporary art installations, artworks in shops and a series of lunchtime sketch clubs - there’ll be plenty for you to feast your eyes on.

Winter Wander features major installations by local artists Mandy Cherry Joass (The Crossing), Min-Young Her (Guthrey Centre), Annemieke Montagne and Steven Park (Guthrey Centre), Kate Maher (The Terrace) and Fiksate Gallery (The Terrace). New works by local artists will also be showcased and celebrated in Reverie, a pop-up exhibition at the BNZ Centre. There will be opportunities to flex your own creative muscles as part of Lunchtime Sketch Clubs, with models bringing window displays to life - free art supplies provided.

“The central city businesses are excited to see the creative community continuing to help revitalise our city,” says Paul Lonsdale, manager of the Central Christchurch Business Association. “The Winter Wander pop up arts festival will provide fun and colour to the city streets over the winter months.”

“We’re excited to be bringing Winter Wander to the central city this August,” says Audrey Baldwin of Glitterbox Pursuits. “We firmly believe in the power of art and creativity to enrich, enliven, and bring people together.”

Rug up, take a wander down the lanes get reacquainted with your city this winter!

