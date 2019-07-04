Police have concerns for missing man
Thursday, 4 July 2019, 4:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for public's help in locating 33-year-old
Australian Samuel Todd who was last seen at the Auckland
International Airport at 7pm on 21 June but could have
travelled elsewhere in New Zealand.
Police and his family
have concerns for his safety and welfare.
Police urge
anyone with information on Mr Todd's whereabouts to contact
Police on 105.
