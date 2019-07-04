Serious assault, Hornby

A 47-year-old man is currently in Christchurch Hospital in a serious but stable condition following an assault in Hornby today.

Police were called to the incident about 11:50am.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and will appear on assault charges in Christchurch District Court on 5 July.

Acting Detective Sergeant Ben Rolton says Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the assault.

He thanks the members of the public who came to the aid of the injured man.











