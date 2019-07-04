Serious assault, Hornby
Thursday, 4 July 2019, 5:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 47-year-old man is currently in Christchurch Hospital in a
serious but stable condition following an assault in Hornby
today.
Police were called to the incident about
11:50am.
A 43-year-old man has been arrested and will
appear on assault charges in Christchurch District Court on
5 July.
Acting Detective Sergeant Ben Rolton says Police
are not seeking anyone else in relation to the assault.
He
thanks the members of the public who came to the aid of the
injured
man.
© Scoop Media
