Flood Room Activated in response to weather event

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council Flood Room has been activated since 1pm today (Thursday 4 July 2019) to closely monitor the effects of the current weather system on our region’s rivers.

Duty Flood Manager Mark Townsend says the increased river flows are not expected to trigger levels that would affect properties within flood protected schemes.

Earlier today, under the procedures set out in the Lake Matahina Management Plan, Mr Townsend requested that TrustPower spill water from the Matahina Dam in preparation for an expected 8am Friday peak of the Rangitāiki River.

Farmers with properties adjoining the Rangitāiki, Otara, Waioeka, Whakatāne and Tauranga Rivers have received an automated message to move stock to higher ground in preparation for river rises predicated to occur this evening and overnight.

In anticipation of debris being brought down the Whakatāne River, the Harbour Master has asked boat owners to remove moored vessels.

Rotorua Stream levels are being monitored. The Kaituna River is not expected to reach warning levels.

Please monitor the Bay of Plenty Regional Council Facebook page and listen to local radio stations for any updates or changes following the next Situation Report which is due at 8.30pm











