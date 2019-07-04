First commercial ratepayer survey begins

Over the next four weeks, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will be conducting its first commercial ratepayer survey. The survey forms part of a wider review of how Council determines community satisfaction with the services it provides.

QLDC General Manager Corporate Services Meaghan Miller said commercial ratepayers are a large portion of the ratepayer community but have not previously been specifically canvassed.

“This survey will deliver useful feedback on how we can improve our commercial customer experience and will go hand-in-hand with data from our monthly customer satisfaction survey and regular Quality of Life Survey,” said Ms Miller.

“The survey is made up of two components. The first relates to the overall Council service experience and this includes communication, responsiveness, and staff knowledge. The second relates to rates and how they are being apportioned to fund various parts of our local community. For instance, community facilities, infrastructure and regional tourism operators,” said QLDC Senior Policy and Performance Advisor Katherine Davies.

“The 5-10 minute survey will be emailed this week to commercial ratepayers who have registered an email address for rates purposes. Any commercial ratepayer who does not receive the survey via email can opt to complete the survey online at www.qldc.govt.nz,” Mrs Davies said.

“We are keen to understand from our business community across the district how we can collectively do business better,” Ms Miller said.

The commercial ratepayer survey will be independently undertaken and the results published on the website.











