"Update - Missing man, Matua, Tauranga"

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 7:42 pm
Police urge
Whakamarama Road residents to check their properties for
missing 85-year-old Brian Davies.
Brian, was last
seen on Wednesday, around 11:45am in Matua, Tauranaga.
Police believe he may be in the Whakamara Road area and
ask residents to check their properties and sheds.
Anyone who has seen Brian is asked to contact Police on
105.
