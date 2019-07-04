Update - Missing man, Matua, Tauranga

"Update - Missing man, Matua, Tauranga"



Police urge Whakamarama Road residents to check their properties for missing 85-year-old Brian Davies.

Brian, was last seen on Wednesday, around 11:45am in Matua, Tauranaga.

Police believe he may be in the Whakamara Road area and ask residents to check their properties and sheds.

Anyone who has seen Brian is asked to contact Police on 105.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

