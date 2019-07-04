Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Familiar Face In Kiwi Neighbourhoods Gets A Big Makeover

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 8:58 pm
Press Release: Neighbourhood Support

A Familiar Face In Kiwi Neighbourhoods Gets A Big Makeover

Neighbourhood Support New Zealand is bringing a fresh look to a street near you with the launch of a new logo.

An iconic part of our streets and neighbourhoods for the past two decades, Neighbourhood Support New Zealand is ushering in a new chapter with the launch of a fresh logo this month.

“There has been a lot of change since we first established ourselves as a not-for-profit in the 90s. Our members felt that it was time to ensure the ‘face’ of Neighbourhood Support kept up with where we are headed as an organisation,” says Louise Grevel, Chair for Neighbourhood Support New Zealand.

The new logo is a colourful update of the existing design. The latest design features a nod to our country’s emergency services partners, as well as a better representation of the neighbours, members and supporters who make up the growing organisation.

The updated logo also features a koru pattern which reflects the important place of taha Maori in Aotearoa New Zealand. The colours chosen symbolise Neighbourhood Support’s vision of inclusive communities, where everyone is welcome and belongs while the blue colour represents their ongoing partnership with New Zealand Police.

“The bright colours reflect the positivity and energy that is created when people work together to create safer, caring and more connected communities,” says Tess Casey, Neighbourhood Support NZ CEO.

“The rebrand is an exciting opportunity to better reflect the increasing number of people we support. Our feedback shows that New Zealanders want to be part of neighbourhoods where people know and support each other. Increasing numbers of people are reporting that they feel isolated or lonely, so knowing that you are a part of a neighbourhood that looks out for each other helps people feel safer and more connected.”

The official unveiling of the new logo will take place at Neighbourhood Support New Zealand’s inaugural national conference being held at the James Cook Grand Chancellor Hotel on July 1st and 2nd in Wellington.

ENDS



