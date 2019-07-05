Update - Missing man, Matua, Tauranga
Friday, 5 July 2019, 8:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Thursday, 4 July 2019
Police urge Whakamarama Road
residents to check their properties for missing 85-year-old
Brian Davies.
Brian, was last seen on Wednesday,
around 11:45am in Matua, Tauranga.
Police believe he
may be in the Whakamarama Road area and ask residents to
check their properties and sheds.
Anyone who has
seen Brian is asked to contact Police on 105.
ENDS
