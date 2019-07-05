Westpac NZ to install new ATM in Murupara

5 July 2019

Westpac NZ will reinstall an ATM in the town of Murupara, replacing a machine which was stolen on June 3.

The new ATM will be in the NZ Credit Union building.

Westpac NZ acting General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Gina Dellabarca, says the loss of the ATM was deeply felt by the community and Westpac has worked hard to find a solution.

“We’ve listened to our customers and the community, and we’re determined to support them by restoring an ATM to the town,” she says.

“This will enable the people of Murupara, and those in surrounding areas who’ve had to travel an hour or more each way, to withdraw money.”

Since the theft of the previous ATM, Westpac has been consulting with a range of stakeholders including community leaders, police and security experts.

“We’ll be undertaking a range of actions to make the new machine more robust against security threats,” Ms Dellabarca says.

