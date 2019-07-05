Severe Weather Warning and Watches lifted

The Severe Weather Warning for Gisborne and the ranges has been lifted.

Looking at the rainfall overnight, Whakapunake had the largest amount of 123mm followed by Arowhana with 110mm. I have attached some snips in case you are interested in having a look at the rainfall amounts.

I am not aware of any issues as a result of the rain overnight.

The wet weather is meant to continue over the weekend but there are no localised downpours expected at this stage.

The NZ Transport Agency website was checked this Friday morning and shows the Waioeka Gorge as open, but cautions are in place due to wet weather conditions. Please remember road conditions can change quickly and this information could change.

To stay updated with State Highway information do one of the following listed below:

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

• Check the NZ Transport Agency Website: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Check the NZ Transport Agency Facebook Page: NZ Transport Agency Waikato BoP

Have a great weekend everyone.







