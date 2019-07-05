Fatal crash, Macandrew Road, Dunedin
Friday, 5 July 2019, 9:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on Macandrew Road, Dunedin, yesterday.
Police and
emergency services were called to the crash involving a car
and pedestrian around 4.50pm.
An 87-year-old man later
died at Dunedin Hospital.
Police's thoughts are with his
family and friends at this time.
The Serious Crash Unit
attended the
scene.
