Fatal crash, Macandrew Road, Dunedin

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on Macandrew Road, Dunedin, yesterday.

Police and emergency services were called to the crash involving a car and pedestrian around 4.50pm.

An 87-year-old man later died at Dunedin Hospital.

Police's thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.

