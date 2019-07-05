Name release in relation to homicide investigation

Name release in relation to homicide investigation in Auckland

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police:

Police are now in a position to release the name of the child who passed away in Starship hospital on Saturday 29 June 2019.

He was Malcolm Robert Bell, aged 16 months of Auckland.

Police launched a homicide investigation following his death and this remains ongoing.

Malcolm died from a serious head injury and Police have previously said that we believe this was non-accidental.

We are continuing to speak with a number of people in relation to Malcolm’s death.

No one has been charged at this time.

Our thoughts are with Malcolm’s family and whānau at this difficult time.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

