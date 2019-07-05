Name release in relation to homicide investigation
Friday, 5 July 2019, 11:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Name release in relation to homicide investigation in
Auckland
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant
Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police:
Police are now in a
position to release the name of the child who passed away in
Starship hospital on Saturday 29 June 2019.
He was Malcolm
Robert Bell, aged 16 months of Auckland.
Police launched a
homicide investigation following his death and this remains
ongoing.
Malcolm died from a serious head injury and
Police have previously said that we believe this was
non-accidental.
We are continuing to speak with a number
of people in relation to Malcolm’s death.
No one has
been charged at this time.
Our thoughts are with
Malcolm’s family and whānau at this difficult
time.
