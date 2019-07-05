Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council launches funding bid for penguin platform

Friday, 5 July 2019, 11:52 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

5/7/2019

The Council is launching a Tourism Infrastructure Fund bid to enable people to experience Timaru’s penguins more safely.

The Korora (Little Blue Penguin) are now frequent visitors to Caroline Bay and are becoming a significant draw for people during their active periods. With the growth in visitor numbers there were increasing concerns regarding people standing on the roadway at night.

The council is proposing building a custom viewing platform to offer around 100 people a better view of the colony, while causing less disturbance for the penguins below.

Work on costing for the project based on the draft concept designs is being prepared for the August TIF funding round.

The platform proposed also features a ramp to help protect the penguins from people climbing down the rocks, carrying kayaks or walking dogs through the colony.

Timaru District mayor Damon Odey said this project would be a huge enhancement for everyone who visits the penguins and a boost to the environment of the penguins themselves.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have these penguins right on the doorstep to the city, but for a while now I’ve been concerned that the visitor experience wasn’t as good as people would expect.

“Now that the colony is fairly stable, and the number of visitors is growing I thought it was time that the council stepped in to help improve the situation and provide a safer option than standing in the roadway.

“The Tourism Infrastructure Fund offers us the opportunity to provide a fantastic bit of infrastructure for both visitors and locals, and access central government funding to do so.



“It’s a really exciting project to be part of a number of initiatives to help reinvigorate the bay for locals and tourists alike.”

Peter Bennett, founder of the Timaru Penguins Group welcomed the project, saying it was a brilliant idea.

“The plans look fantastic and it also recognizes the efforts of our volunteers to ensure the colony was given a chance to grow, with tourists now a big draw card to the penguins at night,” he said.

“The council has come to me with their initial plans and has been taking my feedback around the positioning of the platform to enable maximum protection of the penguins and a great viewing experience.

“At the moment we still have people after dark with torches walking along the rope line and down beside the rocks looking for penguins / nests and occasionally, there are still dog prints in the fenced area.

“Having a more obvious official viewing platform for us will be a great benefit as it will reduce the number of people walking up and down the roadway and disturbing the penguins during nesting time. The new entrance off the platform also takes the dog walkers well away from the rocks and the roped area.

“Visitors and tourists to Timaru will have a different experience from other centres to watch the penguins, and I’m sure they will be suitably impressed with the platform.”


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

 

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all... More>>

ALSO:

Lines To Reopen: Derailment Stops Trains In And Out Of Wellington

Eight sets of points (which allow trains to switch tracks) and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard. The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm. More>>

ALSO:

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 