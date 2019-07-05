Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

LED street lights to reduce lighting costs by $130,000

Friday, 5 July 2019, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Council has just finished converting the District’s 4,700 street lamps to LED bulbs – a more modern and efficient type of lighting.

“At the Council we’re constantly on the lookout for ways to reduce energy consumption, and running our street lights is one of the big expenses on our power bills,” says Council’s Group Manager Infrastructure Services, Sean Mallon.

“Our latest power bill in June showed a near-70% drop in street light energy consumption compared to the same time last year. Now we’ve finished the conversions we’re expecting to see savings of at least $130k a year.

“We’re also anticipating some minor additional savings on maintenance costs as LEDs (or light emitting diode bulbs) tend to last about 15 years longer than the old sodium vapour bulbs.

“We’ll be re-investing the savings back into our upkeep of the District’s road networks.”

Mr Mallon says the conversions took place over a two year period and were made possible as a result of a one-off government subsidy from the NZ Transport Authority, which covered 85% of the funding.

“The conversion to LED street lighting is a significant change the Council has been able to make to reduce our carbon footprint and be more efficient in the way we operate.”

New member appointed to Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Audit and Risk Committee

Kāpiti Coast District Councillor and Audit and Risk Committee Chair, Mike Cardiff, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Bryan Jackson as a new independent member of the Committee.



“Mr Jackson will join the Committee for three years to serve as one of its two independent members,” says Councillor Cardiff.

“He comes from a business background in sales and marketing, and has been working in management and directors roles for nearly 40 years.

“He has also been an active member and chair of numerous business associations, community boards and charitable trusts, giving him a great range of experience to bring to the table when it comes to community issues.

“I’d like to welcome Mr Jackson to the Committee. I am sure he’ll contribute an extremely worthy independent viewpoint over the next few years – for the Kāpiti Coast and the Council.”


