David Reid Homes Aligns with Queenstown's Peak to Peak

5thJuly 2019

For immediate release

David Reid Homes Aligns with Queenstown's Iconic Peak to Peak

Queenstown’s Peak to Peak, has welcomed a new premier partnership with David Reid Homes joining the iconic winter multisport event as title sponsor. The new partnership aligns the two brands, who both share a strong focus on active healthy lifestyles, community engagement and celebrating outdoor winter activities in the Southern Lakes Region.

The event will be known as the David Reid Homes Peak to Peak. Race Director Adrian Bailey says he is thrilled to welcome the Queenstown building franchise to the annual winter race.

“There is a great alignment between our two brands with a joint focus on supporting people to live their best life in the Southern Lakes and wider region. The David Reid Homes Peak to Peak attracts a significant number of local people, businesses and families who all really enjoy competing in this epic multisport race.”

“Through this partnership we can use our shared values and resources to build this local community event, encourage more people to get out into the outdoors and make the most of this amazing playground that we all call home,” says Bailey.

David Reid Homes Queenstown is owned and operated by Fraser and Abi MacKenzie. The company has recently opened a new David Reid show home at Hanley Farm near the Remarkables Ski Area.

“We are really excited to be partnering with the Peak to Peak and supporting people to compete in this awesome winter event,” says Fraser MacKenzie. “Building excellence is at the heart of what we do, designing and building a range of high-quality homes in this region from Gibbston Valley through to Glenorchy and Te Anau.”







“Abi and I love Queenstown and the David Reid Homes Peak to Peak is a great link to enjoying the area we live in. Some of our David Reid Homes team will be competing in the event which helps to reinforce the importance of getting out, doing some training and having fun together.”

Associate partners joining the event alongside David Reid Homes include Maxraft, Flooring Xtra Queenstown, ITM and Twin Peaks Earthworks.

The 44km David Reid Homes Peak to Peak is being held on Saturday 14th September 2019 with competitors starting at the Remarkables ski area and finishing at Coronet Peak.

Entries are open for all race categories including solo, schools, tandem and business teams here: https://peaktopeak.nz

