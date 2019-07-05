Overnight repairs and roadworks on SH1 in Dome Valley update

The NZ Transport Agency advises there will be overnight works on State Highway 1 north of Warkworth, starting this Sunday to repair pot holes which have appeared along the state highway after heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Temporary repairs are underway with the road crew returning on Sunday night, 7 July starting from 7pm, to complete the work.

Weather permitting, the pot hole repairs will be finished by 6am Monday, 8 July says Northland System Manager, Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

The work to install more steel safety barriers, between Christine Place and Sheep World, will be completed over the rest of the week from Monday, 8 July between 7pm and 6am and will be finished by 6am Friday 12 July. The barriers are being installed along the roadside, so work can continue on the safety improvements.

Traffic management crews will put out road cones from 7pm and a stop-go lane closure will start from 8pm.

“During the work, our team will hold traffic while work is being carried out to ensure the safety of the work crews and road users. We will be monitoring the queues and minimising wait times as much as practical.”

“The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience and advises road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. The work is being done at night to minimise disruption for freight movements and the travelling public.”

The planned safety improvements on SH1 through the Dome Valley include widening the centre line and road side shoulders, adding right hand turn bays and installing flexible road safety barriers. The work will be done in five stages along the 15km section of SH1 from Wellsford to north of Warkworth.







This project is being delivered as the Safe Network Programme, a collaborative, prioritised programme of proven safety interventions on high risk routes across New Zealand.

