Police warn of fake social media accounts selling goods

Friday, 5 July 2019, 4:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Rick Bourne of Southern District Investigation Support Unit:

Southern Police have noticed an increase in the number of people advertising items through Facebook with no intention of supplying the goods to the purchaser.

Rick Bourne says that the sellers often use their own, an alias or fake profile using made up or stolen identification documents or even an unregistered company to advertise the goods.

There have been many cases of these types of offences.

Often sellers communicate only through Facebook with the buyer, who will then deposit cash or funds into an account without actually speaking to, or confirming the identity of the person they are giving the money to.

“We recommend buying from reputable and verified businesses as they offer a greater level of protection, but if you are using social media sites then make sure to confirm their identity before completing the sale.

Keep yourself and your family and friends safe.

You can do this by asking the seller for their cell phone number and ringing them to confirm the purchase, as well as asking their full name.

When talking with potential sellers on the phone get them to switch to a video call and take a screenshot of the person you are talking to and record their number.

Make sure you ring them and not the other way round.

Do not give out your phone number and make the seller give you theirs first.

If they make up an excuse, do not engage with them no matter how tempting the purchase.



This is a great prevention opportunity so share it with everyone,' says Rick.

"In email exchanges, check the legitimacy of emails by checking the IP address of the sender online through a web search engine.

The IP addresses of originators can be found in the header of the email.

If you are unsure of how to do this you can go online to find out.

Right click on the sender's email address as it may say it is from a specific company but often, having clicked on it, the name of the company will be within a longer email address created solely for the benefit of fooling you.

"If it’s a significant amount of money, have a bank cheque made out to their full name as this can only go into their named account and will prove the identity of the seller or their respective account if they are trying to scam you.

Do not think though that you will get your money back, unfortunately you won't.

What is important is for you all to change your mindset and consider, if this is a fake purchase can I afford to lose my hard earned money?"

“If you suspect a seller may not be legitimate, do not complete the purchase and report the matter to the Police and when reporting it but make sure you have the details of the seller and the account number handy.

You may later be asked for copies of the documents supplied, but you can directly upload these into your file by visiting www.crl.govt.nz and using the file reference number given to you," says Rick.

Police want everyone to ‘Be safe’ and ‘Feel safe’ as these offences can have an impact on a person’s financial and mental wellbeing.

Please report any call you believe to be a scam buy by ringing 105 with the details of the number and time of the call.

"Please do not be the next victim.

Never buy from anyone unless you trust that it is a genuine sale from a genuine seller.

Together we can combat this so talk about it with your friends and family.

The young and elderly are more at risk but we have had a range of ages duped.

Awareness is key," says Rick.

Information on other scams that are currently operating can be found on the Consumer Protection NZ website: https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/scamwatch (link is external)

Consumer Protection NZ, along with Netsafe, also provides helpful advice and information about keeping safe online.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam, in person, over the phone or online, should immediately report it to their bank, and then to their local Police.


Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: 'must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage'. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all... More>>

Lines To Reopen: Derailment Stops Trains In And Out Of Wellington

Eight sets of points (which allow trains to switch tracks) and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard. The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm. More>>

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

