Tramper airlifted to safety

The Rescue Coordination Centre NZ (RCCNZ) received a signal from a personal locator beacon ( PLB), at 2.31pm this afternoon from a tramper at Outward Bound near Anakiwa, in the Marlborough Sounds.

A 59-year old woman with a badly injured ankle required medical assistance.

RCCNZ tasked Garden City Helicopters in Nelson to airlift the casualty to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim.

RCCNZ Search Mission Coordinator Sam Mildon said, “Weather conditions were good so the helicopter had no issues airlifting her to hospital to receive the medical attention she needed.”

When a PLB is activated, the signal is detected by a satellite, and RCCNZ are alerted. PLBs are ideal for those tramping, climbing, hunting and travelling or working in remote locations.

RCCNZ is a division of Maritime NZ and is responsible for coordinating land, sea and air, search and rescue. It coordinates:

• all category two search and rescue missions within New Zealand’s search and rescue region ( 30 million square kilometres)

• search and rescue operations arising from someone activating a distress beacon.

RCCNZ provides search and rescue (SAR) services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.









