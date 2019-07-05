Outward Bound student evacuated from Marlborough region
Friday, 5 July 2019, 5:13 pm
Press Release: Outward Bound
A 59 year old female student attending an Outward Bound
course in the Marlborough Sound has been evacuated from a
tramping expedition near Anakiwa this afternoon.
The
student has a suspected fractured ankle and is being
assessed by Blenheim Hospital staff.
Next of kin
have been informed of the
incident.
