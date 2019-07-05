Police seek witnesses to erratic driving incident

Senior Sergeant Andrew Karsten, of Invercargill Police:

Police are seeking information from members of the public who witnessed a man's erratic driving in the Invercargill city centre earlier today.

At approximately 12pm today, Friday 5 July, Police were alerted to a man, who was wanted to arrest, driving a Gold Ford Falcon registration BWR478 erratically through the city.

Police saw the man driving the same vehicle on Lauder Crescent some time later and he attempted to evade arrest.

During this attempt he drove his vehicle into a Police car causing damage to the car and another vehicle in the area.

A fence at a nearby property was also damaged.

The 30-year-old Invercargill man was arrested and is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court tomorrow, Saturday 6 July, facing a number of charges.

Police would like to hear from members of the public who saw this vehicle driving erratically in Invercargill.

If anyone has information about this incident they are urged to contact Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400.

Police would also like to thank the public for their assistance in alerting us to the incident.











