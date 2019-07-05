Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

How home care can support seniors who have given up driving

Friday, 5 July 2019, 5:34 pm
Press Release: Zanthii Communications

Studies show that giving up driving can have a major effect on an older person’s wellbeing and lead to depression in some cases – but the good news is that there are options to help bridge the mobility gap.

Many older drivers hand in their keys due to declining health, but in some cases, they are then at risk of social isolation when they have difficulty getting out into their local community and continue doing the activities they are used to. This is particularly true for those living in regional areas.

An option for those who have given up driving is to access social support and transport services through a home care provider to do activities that are meaningful to them in the wider community.

This can take a variety of forms, including going to group activities, enjoying lunch at a café, going on a walk or help with the shopping. For Envigor Home Care client Cecil Collins, who lives at Seasons Caloundra, his social support means going on drives around his local area.

Driving has always been a big part of Cecil’s life. His daughter Glenda says she has fond memories of her dad taking the family on drives around Sydney when she was younger.

“I grew up with a 100 Miles Around Sydney book and we went every direction. We didn’t have much of a car – we only had a truck sometimes – but we would go out as a family, have a picnic and investigate 100 miles from Sydney,” says Glenda.

It was these childhood memories of her dad’s love of exploring the countryside that prompted Glenda to mention it as part of her care plan discussion with Envigor.



“When we were talking about outings for Dad, I mentioned the driving as it’s so important for Dad to go out and see new things because that’s what he did with us kids – he took us out.”

Cecil’s social support visits have helped stop him from feeling isolated and gets him out and about.

“Since I’ve been living here, I’ve given up my car. I had a Subaru Forester and I used to take myself all over the place,” says Cecil.

“I get one morning a week, every Monday, and I go out for coffee. I think we’ve been to most of the little cafes around the area.”

Glenda says that the simple act of going for a drive and stopping for a coffee gives her dad so much more than you might think.

“He’s able to go out, see all the new things that weren’t around when he first moved up – all the development, the roads, the shops, the hospitals. He likes to see whatever’s happening, even just to go to a building site to see how the buildings are built today, they’re different to when he built so it’s all interesting.

That’s the gem of the outings – to go somewhere.”

“He’s happy, which makes me happy. He is doing what he did for others. He’s getting it back – which is great! I see the result of that, which is lovely for me.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Zanthii Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

 

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all... More>>

ALSO:

Lines To Reopen: Derailment Stops Trains In And Out Of Wellington

Eight sets of points (which allow trains to switch tracks) and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard. The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm. More>>

ALSO:

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 