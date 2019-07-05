Serious crash, Waiuku - diversions in place
Friday, 5 July 2019, 7:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Waiuku - diversions in place"
Emergency
services are responding to a crash in Waiuku.
The
crash occurred at 6.45pm and involved a single vehicle.
One person is reported to have sustained critical
injuries.
Diversions are currently in place at three
locations – the intersections of Waiuku Road/Masters Road,
Waiuku Road/Barriball Road, and Waiuku Road/Hall Road.
Motorists are asked to follow the directions of
emergency personnel.
ENDS
