Update - Serious crash, Waiuku
"Update - Serious crash, Waiuku"
A person critically injured in a crash on Waiuku Road this evening has died.
The crash occurred at 6.45pm.
Diversions remain in place.
ENDS
"Update - Serious crash, Waiuku"
A person critically injured in a crash on Waiuku Road this evening has died.
The crash occurred at 6.45pm.
Diversions remain in place.
ENDS
Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies
Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.
While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>
Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed
Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>
Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts
The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>
'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change
This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence
Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all... More>>
Lines To Reopen: Derailment Stops Trains In And Out Of Wellington
Eight sets of points (which allow trains to switch tracks) and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard. The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm. More>>
Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations
Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>
Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence
The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>